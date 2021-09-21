Jumbo Seafood opens outlet in new Universal Studios theme park in Beijing

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Food & beverage (F&B) company Jumbo Group has officially opened its second Jumbo Seafood outlet in Beijing at the new Universal Studios' theme park in the Chinese capital.

It is also the group's eighth Jumbo Seafood restaurant in China and its 17th across Asia, the firm said it in a bourse filing on Monday evening (Sept 20).

Response to Universal Beijing Resort's opening was strong on Monday, with all 10,000 of its entry tickets being sold out in three minutes in a pre-sale on Sept 14 according to Trip.com group.

The new outlet is located at the Universal CityWalk complex and occupies an area of approximately 1,026 square metres, with an indoor seating capacity of 229 and an outdoor seating capacity of 36. The restaurant also features two private rooms that can seat up to 22 patrons.

Jumbo group's executive director and group chief executive officer Ang Kiam Meng said that that company is "truly excited" to be associated with the Universal Studios brand and that the location of the restaurant within the park would make it more accessible to the theme park's visitors.

"We certainly look forward to bringing Singapore cuisine to the world with the opening of this latest Jumbo Seafood restaurant," he said.