Grab tells staff it is 'in a position to acquire' after Gojek merger report

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - The chief executive of Singapore ride-hailer Grab told employees in an internal note on Thursday (Dec 3) that the firm is in a position to make acquisitions, following a report it is close to a merger with regional rival Gojek.

The two firms have made substantial progress in talks to merge South-east Asia's two most valuable start-ups, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters that over the last few years, large investors of the two companies have backed a merger of both loss-making firms.

"There is speculation again about a Gojek deal," Mr Anthony Tan told employees in a note on the company's internal communication platform, seen by Reuters.

"Our business momentum is good, and as with any market consolidation rumours, we are the ones in a position to acquire."

Mr Tan did not give any specifics about a potential deal with Gojek. Grab declined comment on Mr Tan's note and the media report.

Gojek declined comment.

Grab, South-east Asia's biggest start-up, is now valued at over US$15 billion (S$20 billion), Reuters reported in October, according to a source familiar with the matter. Gojek's worth has been estimated at US$10 billion.