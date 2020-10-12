Former MP Teo Ho Pin joins Tiong Seng board as independent director

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Construction and civil engineering company Tiong Seng Holdings on Monday (Oct 12) announced it has appointed former Singapore politician Teo Ho Pin, 60, as an independent director.

His appointment will take effect from Oct 15, and increases the number of independent directors on the board to three.

Dr Teo has "built up a strong public service leadership track record" as well as served directorships and C-level positions in both the public and private sectors, said Tiong Seng chief executive officer (CEO) Pay Sim Tee.

From Dr Teo's prior experience, especially as a Member of Parliament (MP) and a mayor, he "has developed extensive expertise and a track record in implementing green and smart city initiatives to create sustainable buildings and communities", Mr Pay noted.

Dr Teo is the president of the Building and Real Estate Management Alumni of the National University of Singapore, a role he has held since 1999, according to Tiong Seng's bourse filing.

He has also been vice-president of non-profit organisation Singapore Environment Council since 2004.

Tiong Seng noted that Dr Teo was a long-serving politician with a career in the Singapore public service spanning more than 23 years.

He was an MP for several constituencies including Sembawang GRC from 1996-2001, Holland-Bukit Panjang GRC from 2001-2006 and most recently Bukit Panjang SMC from 2006-2020.

He was also the mayor of the North West District in Singapore from 2001-2020 - making him the country's longest-serving mayor - when he implemented Community Development Programmes for some 906,000 residents.

In addition, he served as chairman of the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council from 2001-2020, and as coordinating chairman of all 15 People's Action Party town councils in Singapore, taking charge of township management for about one million public housing flats.

Dr Teo stepped down from politics at the July 10 General Election this year.

Related Story Singapore GE2020: The battle for largest SMC Bukit Panjang

Related Story Former MP Amrin Amin to join 2 Singapore tech firms after Sengkang election loss

Said Mr Pay on Monday: "We are confident that his addition as independent director will help us further enhance our internal controls and corporate governance as we gear up for our next phase of growth."

Separately, three months ago, Tiong Seng's former CEO and executive director Pek Lian Guan as well as Tiong Seng Contractors director Pay Teow Heng relinquished their roles after they were charged with corruption involving a former Land Transport Authority officer.

Pek and Pay Teow Heng had told the board in July that they deny having committed the alleged offences, and were planning to take "rigorous steps" to defend the charges.

Tiong Seng shares fell one cent or 6.7 per cent to close at 14 cents on Friday.