CEO and project director at one of Singapore's major construction groups among the accused

Prominent Singaporean businessmen Pek Lian Guan and Pay Teow Heng of Tiong Seng Holdings have been accused of bribing former Land Transport Authority deputy group director Henry Foo Yung Thye in order to advance their company's business interests.

Pek, 55, is currently chief executive officer and executive director of Tiong Seng Holdings, a home-grown construction and property developer that handled projects such as The St Regis Singapore and Resorts World Sentosa.

He joined Tiong Seng Contractors, a Tiong Seng Holdings subsidiary, in 1990. He was its managing director at the time of the alleged offences.

Pek is also the vice-chairman of the Singapore Business Federation and holds directorships at the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall Company.

Pay, 52, who is director of Tiong Seng Contractors, joined the firm as a project engineer in 1992 and was promoted to project manager a year later. He was listed as a project director at Tiong Seng Holdings in the company's latest annual report. Pay manages the tender process for projects and oversees construction projects by Tiong Seng Contractors.

The board of Tiong Seng Holdings said yesterday that both Pek and Pay will give up their executive roles in the company from July 31. Pek will remain as adviser to the group, while Pay will be operational consultant to Tiong Seng Civil Engineering. The board said these roles may be reassessed when appropriate.

Others accused in Foo's graft case include Chinese national Cai Jungang, 56, who was director of Tritech Engineering & Testing (Singapore) at the time of the alleged offence. Cai has been involved in research and development projects that were funded by government agencies and related to underground space utilisation and development in Singapore.

Korean nationals Ro Sung-young, 48, and Kim Young-gyu, 51, are project manager and project director respectively at Daewoo Engineering & Construction, which has handled projects related to the MRT in Singapore as well as condominium projects.

Little public information can be found on Singaporean Zhang Xihu, 52, who was identified in court documents as the director of MEPT Engineering, a home-grown company specialising in tunnelling and metro line-related projects.

Charmaine Ng