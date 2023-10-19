Deliveroo keeps annual guidance as quarterly revenue rises

Deliveroo said orders fell 1 per cent in its third quarter, having been down 6 per cent in the first half. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
LONDON – Meal delivery group Deliveroo maintained its full-year financial guidance on Thursday, as it reported a 5 per cent rise in third-quarter gross transaction value, helped by an improving trend in customer orders.

The group, which has 183,000 restaurants and 20,000 grocery sites on its platform, said orders fell 1 per cent in its third quarter, having been down 6 per cent in the first half.

Deliveroo said while food price inflation was moderating, the growth in gross transaction value (GTV) was supported by “expanded selection, targeted promotions and service enhancements”.

The group, which competes with Just Eat Takeaway.com and Uber Eats in markets in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, kept its guidance for full-year GTV growth in the low single digits, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £60 to £80 million (S$100 million to S$133 million).

“My confidence in our ability to drive growth and deliver on our goals for profitability and sustainable cash flow generation has never been stronger,” founder and CEO Will Shu said.

Shares in Deliveroo are up 43 per cent so far this year. REUTERS

