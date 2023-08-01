Deliveroo partners Gojek to gain edge in food delivery and ride-hailing businesses

SINGAPORE – Food delivery company Deliveroo tied up with ride-hailing firm Gojek on Tuesday to offer savings and rewards to customers on both platforms.

Deliveroo is the second food delivery company in Singapore to collaborate with a ride-hailing service following Foodpanda and Tada’s partnership in April.

Foodpanda and the blockchain-based ride-hailing company are granting their users discounted fares and loyalty programme subscriptions across both platforms.

Some transport analysts and economists The Straits Times spoke to said that the Deliveroo-Gojek deal was aimed strategically at strengthening these companies’ foothold in the food-delivery and ride-hailing markets, which are dominated by Grab.

National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School Associate Professor Lawrence Loh said that the food delivery and ride-hailing markets are currently undergoing consolidation to create “shake-ups” across different sectors.

He said: “It’s a win-win collaboration because Gojek can use it as a launchpad into Singapore’s food delivery market, and Deliveroo can gain a competitive edge beyond food delivery services.”

Prof Loh said that it is “about time” for such a move following Grab’s recent acquisition of taxi company Trans-Cab, as Gojek and Deliveroo’s combination of resources allows them to gain cost savings, leverage profit-making opportunities and attract multi-sector customers, all of which can undermine Grab’s dominance.

As part of the deal, Gojek passengers taking eight rides in a month can receive $8 worth of Deliveroo vouchers.

They will also work on joint initiatives to build customer loyalty and create more opportunities for increased earnings for their driver partners and delivery riders.

Deliveroo had collaborated with Gojek during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Gojek drivers took on food delivery jobs to strengthen Deliveroo’s supply of delivery riders.

The spokesmen for both companies said in a joint statement: “Creating the best experience for users is key to driving choice and preference within the platform industry. Our aim is to bring greater value to users of both platforms through extensive new benefits and cross-platform savings.”

When asked whether Gojek will consider branching into food delivery services like it has done as a multi-service app in Indonesia, its spokesman said: “Our focus (in Singapore) remains on ride-hailing, and continuing to support our driver-partners amid increasing demand for rides and higher operating costs for them.”

Grab wields considerable market power, commanding up to 75 per cent of the ride-hailing sector here.