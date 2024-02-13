Aztech Global reports ‘cyber security incident’, says no material impact but launches probe

Megan Cheah

Updated
Feb 13, 2024, 10:35 PM
Published
Feb 13, 2024, 10:35 PM

SINGAPORE - Technology solutions provider on Feb 13 said it recently experienced a “cyber security incident” where cyber criminals gained unauthorised access to its IT network and deployed a ransomware attack.

Based on the information available to date, the incident does not have any material impact to Aztech Global’s financials or operations, it said in a bourse filing.

The group took measures immediately after discovering the issue, including shutting down its servers over the Chinese New Year break and using cyber security screening software to check the company’s servers to ensure that no further data was affected or compromised.

“The group has appointed third-party forensic advisers to help investigate the incident, and has notified the appropriate law enforcement authority,” it said.

It is also seeking advice from industry experts to further strengthen its overall cyber security, and will update shareholders if there are any material developments.

The group will be announcing its financial results for the full year ended Dec 31 on Feb 15.

Shares of mainboard-listed Aztech Global finished up $0.005 or 0.6 per cent at $0.83, before the announcement.

