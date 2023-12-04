Koh Brothers Eco units face cyber attack, investigation ongoing

SINGAPORE – Koh Brothers Eco Engineering was hit by a cyber attack recently, with servers in “certain subsidiaries” accessed without authorisation and encrypted.

The sustainable engineering solutions provider said on Dec 4 that while an ongoing investigation indicates that the situation is under control, it is unable to assess the extent of the impact of the cyber attack on the group and its operations.

“The group’s business continues to be operational notwithstanding the incident,” it said.

The Catalist-listed group noted that it took prompt steps to contain the incident, to prevent further unauthorised access to its IT network.

“The group has additionally engaged incident response experts and external legal counsel to assess, respond to and manage the incident,” the group said.

“In the meantime, shareholders of the company are advised to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares or securities in the company, which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in such shares or securities.”

The group added that it will update shareholders on any material developments regarding the incident.

Shares of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering were trading flat at 2.3 cents as at 10.06am on Dec 4. THE BUSINESS TIMES