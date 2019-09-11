Apple TV+ will launch on Nov 1, while Apple Arcade will start on Sept 19 in over 100 markets

CUPERTINO - Apple has unveiled the availability of its video streaming service Apple TV+ and its game subscription service Apple Arcade, during a media event held in Steve Jobs Theatre at the tech giant’s campus Apple Park on Tuesday (Sept 10).

The Apple TV+ will launch on Nov 1 in over 100 markets, including Singapore, for a monthly fee of S$6.98 (seven day free trial).

Apple chief executive officer Time Cook announced during the event that all purchases of new iPhone, iPad and Apple TV will come with one year free subscription of Apple TV+.

Nine shows will be available upon launch before more shows will be added.

The nine Apple TV+ original shows include For All Mankind, The Morning Show, Dickinson and the animated Snoopy in Space.

Hollywood A-listers including Steven Spielberg, Reese Winterspoon and Oprah Winfrey, have been drafted in to take part to produce or act in these original shows.

At the same time, the Apple Arcade subscription service will be launched on Sept 19 in over 100 markets, including Singapore, for S$6.98 a month.

Unlike Google Stadia, Apple Arcade is not a gaming streaming service. Instead, Apple Arcade offers over 100 games that subscribers can download and play offline.

The games in Apple Arcade include Beyond a Steel Sky, Lego Brawls and Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm.

Demos during the presentation include the underwater platform Shinsekai: Into the Depths and Konami's Frogger in Toy Town, which is exclusive to Apple Arcade available at launch, exclusive to Apple Arcade.