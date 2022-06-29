A-Sonic Aerospace released from SGX watch list

SINGAPORE - Logistics, aviation and supply chain business specialist A-Sonic Aerospace has finally been removed from the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch list, five years after it was cited.

The company was put on the list in June 2017 after recording pre-tax losses for the three previous consecutive financial years and for failing to meet the requirement of having an average daily market capitalisation of at least $40 million over the previous six months.

Its market cap in June 2017 was about $11.5 million.

The company appealed to be released from the watch list last month.

A-Sonic chief executive Janet Tan said she was delighted. "Life can get a little bumpy sometimes. We have to brace ourselves for such times. Going forward, we shall continue to reinforce our core strengths, and improve on what we do well."

The company has 71 million shares outstanding, giving it a market cap of around $52 million.

This comes after it raised its share base by 14.7 million via a one-for-four shares warrant issue, which was completed in April.

Despite being on the watch list, the company's financials have improved over the past four years.

A-Sonic operates in 29 cities in 16 countries, across Asia, North America, India and Europe.

Pre-tax profit grew from $1.1 million in the 2018 financial year to $4.7 million in 2019, $10.9 million in 2020 and $14.3 million last year.

A-Sonic has also paid dividends for the past four years.

Last year, it distributed a record 5.8 cents a share to investors, including a special dividend of 4.8 cents.