CICT posts 1.7% rise in second-half DPU to 5.45 cents

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) on Feb 6 posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 5.45 cents for the second half ended December, up 1.7 per cent from 5.36 cents in the previous corresponding period.

This came as gross revenue rose, helped by higher rental and occupancy rates, which supported a rise in net property income (NPI).

Gross revenue was up 4.1 per cent to $785.2 million for the half-year period, from $754.1 million in the year-ago period.

NPI, meanwhile, grew 4 per cent on the year to $563.6 million for the half-year period, from $541.7 million.

Distributable income was up 2.1 per cent to $362.5 million from $355.1 million in the same period the year before. The manager attributed the rise in distributable income to proactive portfolio management and prudent cost management.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) will pay the distribution on March 28, after the record date on Feb 15.

For the full year ended Dec 31, DPU was 1.6 per cent higher at 10.75 cents as distributable income climbed 1.9 per cent to $715.7 million. Gross revenue was 8.2 per cent higher at $1.6 billion, while NPI rose 7 per cent to $1.1 billion for the full year.

The improvement in performance was mainly due to higher contributions from Raffles City Singapore, coupled with full-year contributions from the Reit’s 2022 acquisitions, the manager said.

The gains were offset by higher finance costs from the full-year impact of borrowings taken to fund the acquisitions in 2022 and higher interest rates.

CICT's units closed five cents or 2.5 per cent lower at $1.96 on Feb 5.