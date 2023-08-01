CICT posts 1.5% rise in first-half DPU to 5.3 cents

SINGAPORE - Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT)’s distribution per unit (DPU) rose by 1.5 per cent to 5.3 cents for its first half of the year ended June 30, 2023, from 5.22 cents the year before.

Gross revenue for the half-year period was up 12.7 per cent to $774.8 million, from $687.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

This was mainly due to contributions from CICT’s acquisitions of CapitaSky and its Australian portfolio, its asset enhancement initiative at Raffles City Singapore, and increased rental income from most of its Singapore properties, the trust’s manager said on Tuesday.

These were partially offset by increased finance costs from additional borrowings for the acquisitions and higher interest rates.

Net property income grew 10.1 per cent on the year to $552.3 million for the half year, from $501.6 million.

Distributable income rose 1.7 per cent year on year to $353.2 million, from $347.3 million.

The distribution will be paid out on Sept 15, 2023, after the record date on Aug 10, 2023.

