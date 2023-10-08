China’s EV threat: A carmaker that loses $48,000 a car

SHANGHAI – Nio, a Chinese electric car company that competes with Tesla, employs 11,000 people in research and development, but sells a mere 8,000 cars per month.

It has invested so extensively in robots that one of its factories employs just 30 technicians to make 300,000 electric car motors a year. Nio offers US$350 (S$480) artificial reality glasses for each seat in its cars, and has introduced a cellphone that interacts with the car’s self-driving system.

And none of it is profitable – far from it. Nio lost US$835 million from April through June, or US$35,000 (S$48,000) for each car it sold.

Nio and other companies in China’s sprawling electric car sector have formidable government backing that allows them to withstand such losses and keep growing. When Nio nearly ran out of cash in 2020, a local government immediately injected US$1 billion for a 24 per cent stake, and a state-controlled bank led a group of other lenders to pump in another US$1.6 billion.

Today, Nio embodies China’s dominance in electric vehicle (EV) innovation and manufacturing, underlining its threat to traditional auto powers in Europe and the United States.

The strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against three Detroit carmakers, now in its third week, is at its heart a conflict over electric vehicles: The companies say they must invest billions of dollars to retool their operations, while workers say they must defend their jobs from automation and technology while increasing their pay.

Last Wednesday, European politicians threatened by a wave of Chinese exports began an investigation into whether electric car manufacturers in China have received government subsidies. China’s EV exports have surged 851 per cent in the past three years, mostly to Europe. The inquiry by the European Union, announced on Sept 13, is geopolitically complicated: Many of Europe’s most important companies have ties to China’s market, and Chinese leaders are ready to retaliate.

The Chinese government and EV makers deny there are inappropriate subsidies. “The European side should act with caution and continue to keep its market free and open,” Vice-Premier He Lifeng said in September.

For Nio, the question is whether it can sell enough cars to justify its enormous research and investment effort.

Chief executive and co-founder William Li said at a news conference in Shanghai: “I’m actually not concerned about the capacity or volume of manufacturing – I’m only concerned about the demand.”

As American and European manufacturers struggle to catch up, Chinese automakers lead the world in a critical aspect of the EV supply chain: battery technology. They have pioneered new battery chemistries that allow long-range driving at considerably reduced cost. China also dominates electric motor production, and in designing high-efficiency systems that tie together batteries and motors.

Electric car sales are growing fast, but China has been building factories even faster for practically every electric car component. That has created a glut of capacity that has driven price tags for electric cars below the price of petrol-powered cars.