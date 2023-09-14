Did Europe just start a trade war with China over electric cars?

LONDON - If a surge in government support for strategic industries risks fueling a global subsidy war, then the European Union (EU) may have just sparked one of its biggest battles.

With European officials fearing millions of auto jobs are at risk from China’s surging electric vehicle exports, the bloc’s executive arm on Wednesday launched an investigation into Beijing’s financial support for its electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The probe, which could take up to nine months, will probably lead to new EU tariffs on Chinese EV imports and embroil major non-European automakers like Tesla, which produces cars in China for export to the bloc.

The move may lead to tariffs close to the 27.5 per cent level already imposed by the United States on Chinese EVs, according to a person familiar with the matter. The EU duties could vary depending on the producer, the person added, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private and no decision has been finalized.

The bloc’s investigation, as well as aggressive moves by Washington to counter China, are part of a broader rethink by governments in developed economies to bring production closer to home, especially for key sectors like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and heavy industries, which were disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That drive to secure supply chains, combined with the tensions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in a simultaneous rush to throw up trade barriers, triggering fears of a global economic fragmentation.

Big market for China

If the EU does impose duties, that would curtail one of the last major markets for Chinese EV exports, and raises the prospect of a cascade of defensive moves in places like the UK to protect their markets being flooded by vehicles redirected from the EU.

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers staged a mix performance on Thursday with BYD and SAIC Motor falling more than 3 per cent onshore. Li Auto and XPeng opened lower in Hong Kong, but quickly erased losses to gain more than 1 per cent.

There’s also the question of Beijing’s response. While officials in Brussels say they want to “de-risk” from Beijing without a full-blown economic decoupling, China is a major supplier of raw materials and components for EU industries and a crucial market for German cars. European firms could also be vulnerable to sudden changes in regulations that curb their access to China’s massive consumer market.

“It is really quite risky,” said trade expert Sam Lowe, a partner at consultancy Flint Global in London. “You must also assume some Chinese retaliation.”

Tackling China’s subsidies - even if proven - will also not change the view that Chinese vehicles are technologically advanced and Europe’s carmakers have been slow to adapt and innovate.

The EU has been playing catch-up with the US, which imposed tariffs on Chinese vehicle imports during the Trump administration and later injected massive support into its EV industry through President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“This could get interesting because Europe, of course, is under fierce pressure,” Marcus Berret, member of the board at consultancy Roland Berger, said in an interview at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. “It’s under pressure from the US to adopt the same logic, and make hurdles for Chinese cars bigger.”

China’s Ministry of Commerce didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU expressed concern about the decision.