Cash App creator Bob Lee killed in San Francisco stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO - Bob Lee, the former chief technology officer (CTO) of Square who helped create Cash App, died after being attacked in San Francisco, prompting the city’s top law enforcement official to decry a “senseless act of violence.”

At the time of his death, Mr Lee was working as chief product officer at MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency start-up founded in 2017, and acted as an angel investor for companies like Tile and Figma.

The San Francisco Police Department said on its website that officers found a 43-year-old man with stab wounds after responding to a call at 2.35am, and the person later died at the hospital.

Mr Lee is survived by “a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators,” MobileCoin chief executive officer Joshua Goldbard said on Wednesday.

“Bob was made for the new world, he was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker,” Mr Goldbard said. “Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth.”

Mr Lee was the first CTO of Square, the start-up co-founded by Jack Dorsey, and now called Block. While at the company, he created Cash App, a money transfer tool that lets users buy stocks and Bitcoin. Earlier in his career, he helped develop Android while working as a software engineer for Google.

Mr Lee’s work on Android and then Square made him a “mythical figure” to young tech workers beginning their careers, said Max Rhodes, who joined Square in his early twenties and worked closely with him on Cash App.

“Everybody worshipped him. He could solve problems other people couldn’t solve. All the best engineers wanted to work with him,” Mr Rhodes said.

Mr Lee would later become an investor in Rhodes’ start-up Faire. “I don’t think I’d be where I am today without him.”

Figma CEO Dylan Field also recalled Mr Lee’s early support of his company and wrote on Twitter, “It’s so hard to believe he’s gone.” BLOOMBERG