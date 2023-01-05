Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo dies, aged 67

SINGAPORE – Creative Technology chairman and chief executive Sim Wong Hoo, one of Singapore’s most famous tech entrepreneurs, died on Wednesday. He was 67.

Mr Sim founded the home-grown business in 1981, and had led the company since its inception.

Under his leadership, Creative became famous for its Sound Blaster sound cards and digital entertainment products. Its audio products include wireless speakers and headphones, amplifiers, digital audio converters and home theatre systems.

“On behalf of all staff of the company, the board expresses its deepest sorrow over the death of Mr Sim and conveys its condolences to his family,” said Creative in a bourse filing on Thursday, adding that Mr Sim died peacefully. The company did not give further details.