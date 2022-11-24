Caroline Ellison was a little-known crypto trader - then FTX collapsed

NEW YORK - When his cryptocurrency exchange started teetering in early November, Sam Bankman-Fried went on Twitter to calm everyone down. FTX was fine, he insisted. Nothing to worry about. Joining him in the outreach was a close colleague: Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old chief executive of Alameda Research, a crypto trading firm Mr Bankman-Fried also founded.

A little-known figure outside crypto circles, Ms Ellison claimed repeatedly that Mr Bankman-Fried’s empire was on stable financial footing. On Twitter, she sparred with Zhao Changpeng, CEO of Binance, who was voicing doubts about FTX and Alameda.

But her words weren’t enough to keep FTX alive. A run on deposits, prompted partly by Mr Zhao’s comments, left the company owing US$8 billion (S$11 billion). Within less than a week, FTX and Alameda had filed for bankruptcy. Now the companies are facing investigations by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, focused on whether FTX’s shortfall arose because it had illegally lent its customers’ deposits to Alameda.

Ms Ellison is at the center of the furor. In a meeting with Alameda employees the week that the companies imploded, she acknowledged that her company had dipped into FTX user funds. On Twitter, amateur detectives have spent the past two weeks dissecting her life, and she is likely to play a crucial role in any criminal case that emerges from FTX’s collapse.

In some ways, Mr Bankman-Fried, 30, and Ms Ellison couldn’t be more different. While he was an aggressive and outgoing public cheerleader for the crypto industry, she maintained a relatively low profile. But they emerged from the same intellectual milieu. Like Mr Bankman-Fried, Ms Ellison was deeply involved in the effective altruism movement - a community that has become increasingly influential in technology circles. At times, the pair were romantically involved.

Effective altruism is a global philanthropic movement in which donors seek to maximize the effect of their giving for the long term. But the tight-knit community - driven by online forums, blogs and mailing lists - is also a hothouse for all sorts of other ideas outside the mainstream, from polyamorous living to the possibility that artificial intelligence will one day destroy humankind.

The daughter of economists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ms Ellison grew up in the Boston area, where she was the captain of the Newton North High School math team and regarded as a serious student and a hard worker.

In 2012, Ms Ellison moved across the country to attend college at Stanford University, where she majored in math. Former classmates described her as studious and quiet.

Ms Ellison has given a handful of interviews over the years, speaking in soft, halting tones. By her own account, she got interested in effective altruism in her freshman year at Stanford, after reading about the movement online. When she graduated, Ellison joined quantitative trading firm Jane Street, where she was part of a cohort of new arrivals coached by Mr Bankman-Fried, who was a couple of years older.

“I was kind of scared of him,” she said in an interview with the Times in March. “You could tell he was quite smart and sort of intimidating.”

The pair stayed in touch, and Ms Ellison got in contact with Mr Bankman-Fried in February 2018, not long after he had started Alameda. They had coffee, and Mr Bankman-Fried seemed cagey, informing her that he had just embarked on a new project he couldn’t tell her about. But eventually he decided to share his plans for Alameda.

“I was like, ‘Oh, man, this sounds pretty exciting,’” she recalled in March. “For the next week, I kept thinking about it and being like, ‘I wonder what’s going on at Alameda right now?’ It sounded like crypto trading is pretty crazy.”

Alameda made fast profits by exploiting inefficiencies in the Bitcoin market. Not long after its founding, Mr Bankman-Fried moved the company to Hong Kong, where Ms Ellison eventually joined him with a small group of traders. In 2019, he started FTX; as the new exchange started to consume more of his time, he appointed Ms Ellison and another trader, Sam Trabucco, as joint CEOs of Alameda. Mr Trabucco stepped down earlier this year, leaving Ms Ellison in sole charge.

The relationship between Alameda and FTX was the original sin that led to the implosion of Mr Bankman-Fried’s empire. Alameda traded heavily on the FTX platform, meaning it sometimes benefited when FTX’s other customers lost money.

Even as she profited from crypto’s explosion in popularity, Ms Ellison was hardly a true believer in the technology. “I do think a lot of crypto projects don’t have much real value,” she said matter-of-factly on FTX’s official podcast in early 2021. On another episode, she said she had pursued crypto trading mainly to make lots of money, which she planned to give away as part of her commitment to effective altruism..