One year after US bank crisis, a struggle over what needs to change

In 2023, the US government and America’s largest banks joined forces in a rare moment of comity.

They were forced into action after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed on March 10, 2023, quickly followed by two other lenders, First Republic and Signature Bank. Faced with the threat of a billowing crisis that could threaten the banking industry – the worst one since 2008 – rivals and regulators put together a huge bailout fund. Eventually, all three ailing banks were declared insolvent by the government and sold off.

The biggest banks emerged from the period even larger, after picking up accounts from their smaller rivals. But they have also grown more confident in challenging regulators on what went wrong and what to do to prevent future crises. Indeed, many bankers and their lobbyists now rush to describe the period as a regional banking crisis, a term that tends to understate how worried the industry was at the time.

One reason for the increased tensions is that government officials are proposing rule changes that lenders argue will crimp their businesses, and would not have done much to stem SVB’s collapse. Regulators say that 2023’s crisis proves that changes are needed. They point to increasing risks in the commercial and residential real estate markets and the growing number of so-called problem banks, or those rated poorly for financial, operational or managerial weaknesses.

Here is the state of play, one year after the crisis:

What happened last spring?

In just a few days in March 2023, SVB went from a darling of the banking world to collapse. The lender, which catered to venture capital clients and start-ups, had loaded up on what was assumed to be safe investments, such as Treasury bonds and mortgages that were turning sour in an era of higher interest rates.

That might not itself have spelled doom. But when nervous depositors – many of whom had accounts larger than the US$250,000 (S$332,700) limit for government insurance – began to pull their money out of the bank, executives failed to assuage their concerns, leading to a bank run.

Soon after, two other lenders – First Republic, which like SVB, had many clients in the start-up industry and the cryptocurrency-focused Signature Bank – also shut down, felled by bank runs of their own. Together, those three banks were larger than the 25 that failed during the 2008 financial crisis.

What became of the fallen banks?

Per standard procedure, government officials auctioned off the failed banks, with losses covered by a fund that all banks pay into. SVB was purchased by First Citizens Bank. Many of Signature’s assets went to New York Community Bank, which has suffered its own problems lately, and First Republic was absorbed by JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the country.

No depositors lost money, even those with accounts that would not ordinarily have qualified for federal insurance.

What are regulators doing about it?

Many banking overseers blame the industry itself, at least partly, for lobbying for weaker rules in the years before 2023. The Federal Reserve has also taken responsibility for its own lax oversight. Regulators say they are now paying closer attention to mid-sized banks, recognising that problems can quickly spread between banks with diverse geographic footprints and customer bases in an era when depositors can drain their accounts with the click of a button on a website or app.

Regulators plan a variety of measures to clamp down on banks. One part of that is an international accord called Basel III that will require large banks to hold more capital to offset risks posed by loans and other obligations. Last week, following pressure from the banking industry, Fed chair Jerome Powell signalled that regulators could scale back or rework that initiative.

In the United States, regulators are drawing up so-called liquidity rules that focus on banks’ ability to quickly shore up cash in a crisis. Some of those rules, which have yet to be formally proposed but are expected to be rolled out in the coming months, may address banks’ proportion of insured and uninsured depositors, a major issue in 2023’s crisis.