Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers, more than first planned: WSJ

LOS ANGELES - Amazon.com is laying off more than 17,000 employees - a significantly bigger number than previously planned - in the latest sign that a technology slump is deepening, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The cuts, which began last year, were previously expected to affect about 10,000 people.

The new figure would be the largest number of cuts revealed so far at a major tech company, the Journal said.

The layoffs are concentrated in the firm’s corporate ranks, according to the Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The e-commerce giant in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with sources then saying the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts..

Though the prospect of layoffs has loomed over Amazon for months - the company has acknowledged that it hired too many people during the pandemic - the increasing total suggests the company’s outlook has darkened. It joins other tech giants from Meta Platforms to Microsoft in slashing thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession.

Earlier on Wednesday, Salesforce announced plans to eliminate about 10 per cent of its workforce and reduce its real estate holdings.

Amazon investors gave a positive reaction to the latest belt-tightening efforts, betting it may bolster profits at the e-commerce company. The shares climbed nearly 2 per cent in late trading on Wednesday after the report. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS