Layoffs in Singapore rise to 1,120 in Q3, driven by tech firms

SINGAPORE - Retrenchments in Singapore increased in the third quarter of this year, up from the previous quarter’s record low, while the overall tightness in the labour market eased with job vacancies dropping for a second straight quarter.

“Although the labour market continues to see improvement and labour demand remains robust, the uncertain global economic environment, higher global inflation, as well as geopolitical tensions, will weigh on the labour market going forward,” the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in its third-quarter labour market report released on Thursday.

There were 1,120 retrenchments in Singapore from July to September, up from the record low of 830 set in the previous quarter but “a step down from pre-pandemic levels”, MOM said.

Driving the increase were technology firms, which saw layoffs increase from 110 to 460, MOM said.

“Vacancies in the sector remained high, suggesting that these retrenchments were a consequence of restructuring efforts within the sector,” said the ministry.

This follows a series of high-profile mass cuts from regional and global tech firms, including Sea’s Shopee, Facebook parent Meta, Stripe and Twitter, that hit Singapore employees in the second half of 2022.

Retrenchments in other sectors stayed low and were mainly due to restructuring or reorganisation, MOM noted.

It also said the percentage of retrenched residents - that is Singaporeans and permanent residents - who found employment within six months continued to decline, dropping to 64.8 per cent, down from a high of 71.5 per cent in the first quarter, and comparable to pre-Covid-19 rates.

Those placed on a shorter work-week or temporarily laid off rose to 920, from 600 the previous quarter, but remained low compared to pre-pandemic levels as well.

Meanwhile, the overall labour market tightness eased as the total number of job vacancies declined for the second consecutive quarter to 108,200 in September from 126,100 in June.

In tandem, the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons declined to just over 220 for every 100, from over 250 in June.

Nonetheless, vacancies remained significantly higher than the 2019’s 52,900 average, before the pandemic.

The bulk of job vacancies were in manufacturing and construction, as well as the information and communications, financial services, professional services and health and social services sectors, said MOM.

Manufacturing and construction accounted for over two in 10 vacancies, while the other four sectors made up over three in 10 vacancies.

There were 9,500 vacancies in the information and communications sector, translating to a vacancy rate of over 8 per cent, over 3 percentage points above the overall vacancy rate of 5.2 per cent.

Only the accommodation sector saw a higher vacancy rate, of over 10 per cent, as a deep crunch in the sector persists.

Overall, most of the vacancies in September, or 60,600, were for professionals, managers, executives and technicians.