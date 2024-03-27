‘Make me an ad and find the customers’: Adobe rolls out AI tools for marketers

LAS VEGAS - From making briefs and ads to tracking customers’ reactions, a suite of new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools for marketers was rolled out by Adobe on March 26 to help them mount ad campaigns.

When given text commands, the applications will not only respond with creative visuals or social media posts, but also dish out ideas on customer segments and ways to engage them.

These AI tools will even personalise e-mail pitches, in the hope of saving them from spam bins.

To ease marketers’ perennial bugbear of having to loop in various colleagues and agencies over different stages of a campaign, a solution called Adobe GenStudio will bring teams into a common virtual workspace.

The new product, first shown in October 2023, pulls together various Adobe apps across planning, content creation and creatives’ inventory, ad deployment and measurements, raising transparency and coordination.

The maker of Acrobat and Photoshop made its flurry of 14 product launches to 11,000 guests at its annual Adobe Summit in Las Vegas where, in the same hall a year ago, it launched its first generative image tool Firefly.

Reflecting users’ calls for interoperability, it also announced plans to let Microsoft 365 Copilot users tap its AI-powered workflows and insights.

Like Microsoft, after talking about generative AI and experimenting with it for most of 2023, the San Jose-based software maker now wants to demonstrate the technology’s practical use.

Mr Anil Chakravarthy, Adobe’s president for digital experience business, said the company is ready to take the “shiny new toy” into production to yield real business value.

The AI era means a rise in customer expectations for personalisation, he said. For firms, it means talking to every customer as individuals – thousands or millions of them at any one time.

These bespoke messages mean marketers must churn out an avalanche of content, find their customers quickly and know their wants almost immediately.

Such pressures extend even to sectors like healthcare.

Speaking at the conference, pharmaceutical firm Pfizer’s chief digital and technology officer Lidia Fonseca said: “You might be surprised by the amount of content that Pfizer generates. We develop materials to educate physicians, patients and their families at every stage of their health journey, from disease prevention, screening, treatment, and post-treatment options.”

Use of automation and AI has halved medical and legal review and approval times, and made content creation 75 per cent faster, she said.

“Speed is critical, because the sooner patients understand their options and start on therapy, the faster they can be on the path to wellness.”

Analysts said the most significant piece of news by Adobe was the offering of Firefly Custom Model. This new capability lets firms train Adobe’s existing Firefly model on in-house proprietary creative assets and brand style.