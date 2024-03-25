US, Japan plan biggest upgrade to security pact in over 60 years, FT reports

The U.S. and Japan are planning the biggest upgrade to their security alliance since the two countries signed a mutual defense treaty in 1960, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil the plan at the White House on April 10.

The FT, citing people familiar with the situation, said the plan would restructure the U.S. military command in Japan to strengthen operational planning and exercises between the two countries.

Biden is scheduled to host Kishida on April 10 in a formal event, which will include a lavish state dinner and a policy meeting. Japan is a close ally that is key to the United States' strategy toward China, North Korea and other Asian security issues.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Japanese government could not immediately be reached for comment. REUTERS