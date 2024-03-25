US, Japan plan biggest upgrade to security pact in over 60 years, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. and Japan flags fly together outside the White House in Washington April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Japan national flags futter in the wind as Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense of the United States of America and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo attends a review an honor guard prior the US-Japan Defense Ministers Bilateral meeting at the Japan Ministry of Defense on March 16, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 02:59 AM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 02:28 AM

The U.S. and Japan are planning the biggest upgrade to their security alliance since the two countries signed a mutual defense treaty in 1960, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil the plan at the White House on April 10.

The FT, citing people familiar with the situation, said the plan would restructure the U.S. military command in Japan to strengthen operational planning and exercises between the two countries.

Biden is scheduled to host Kishida on April 10 in a formal event, which will include a lavish state dinner and a policy meeting. Japan is a close ally that is key to the United States' strategy toward China, North Korea and other Asian security issues.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Japanese government could not immediately be reached for comment. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top