UN proposing paying $8.2 million to Taliban for security in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United Nations is proposing to pay nearly US$6 million (S$8.2 million) for protection in Afghanistan to Taliban-run Interior Ministry personnel, whose chief is under UN and United States sanctions and wanted by the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a UN document and a source familiar with the matter.

The proposed funds would be paid next year mostly to subsidise the monthly wages of Taliban fighters guarding UN facilities and to provide them a monthly food allowance under an expansion of an accord with the former US-backed Afghan government, the document reviewed by Reuters shows.

The plan underscores the persisting insecurity in Afghanistan following the Islamist Taliban's takeover in August as the last US troops left, as well as a dire shortage of funds hampering the new government because of a cutoff of international financial aid.

"The United Nations has a duty as an employer to reinforce and, where necessary, supplement the capacity of host states in circumstances where UN personnel work in areas of insecurity," deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq wrote in an e-mail in response to Reuters' questions about the proposed payments. He did not dispute the contents of the document.

Several experts said the proposed payments raise questions about whether they would violate US and UN sanctions on the Taliban and their top leaders, and whether the United Nations could detect diversions of funds for other purposes.

"What it comes down to is there is no proper oversight," said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

Those under sanctions include deputy Taliban leader and Interior Ministry chief Sirajuddin Haqqani. He heads the Haqqani network, a faction blamed for some of the bloodiest attacks over 20 years of war.

The United States, which says Haqqani is close to Al-Qaeda, is offering a US$10 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

The UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) budget is "currently under review", but the mission "maintains full compliance with all UN sanctions regimes", Mr Haq said.

He did not respond to a question about whether the proposed payments would breach US sanctions.

A US Treasury Department official said the Taliban and the Haqqani network remain designated under the US government's counter-terrorism sanctions program and that unauthorised people supporting them "risk exposure to US sanctions". The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to comment on the UN proposal.

Food shortages, economic collapse