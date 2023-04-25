True Crimes Of Asia Podcast: South Korea - Cybersex criminals trapping girls in a digital prison

Synopsis (headphones recommended): A special edition 6-part series by The Straits Times in Singapore, exploring recent real crimes that gripped, horrified and laid bare the issues that afflicted societies in Asia. Episodes drop every fourth Tuesday of the month from April 25, 2023.
Warning: This podcast is an audio documentary of a resolved real crime case, which can be troubling and upsetting to some people. If you believe this content may impact you negatively in any manner whatsoever, you should not continue listening beyond this point.
Digital sex crimes have become so common in highly-wired South Korea, leading to several copycat versions of what have become known as the ‘Nth room’ crimes.
Why does this keep happening, and what are the underlying causes of these cases? Despite government efforts to crack down on these cases, they return again and again.
This is the side of South Korean society that the world may not know as well, away from the global appeal of its K-drama series and glamour of its K-pop music.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:00 The year was 2019; blackmail and even making victims engrave their names or IDs on their bodies, using knives
5:15 Student journalist Park Ji-hyun and college friend aiming to “pull out the roots of evil”, expose published in September 2019; hear the actual voice of the ringleader Cho Ju-bin
10:00 Activist Summer Cha (her voice in Korean is digitally altered to protect her identity) on why digital sex crimes are trending upwards
13:38 Lewd and disgusting reactions in male-only sites towards victims in the recent Itaewon crush incident
14:38 Big cities such as Seoul, Busan and Incheon have now set up their own digital sex crime centres to provide support for victims; Seoul centre director Lee Eun-jeong explains SOPs
17:22 New ‘anti-Nth Room Bill’ was passed in Korean parliament and went into effect in December 2021; why encrypted messaging app Telegram has slipped through the net
22:17 Park Ji-hyun now a young politician; more Nth room copycats still emerging
25:18 ST correspondent Chang May Choon wraps up, having lived and worked as a Singaporean woman in South Korea for the past eight years
Interviews & narration by: Chang May Choon (changmc@sph.com.sg)
Executive Producers: Tan Tam Mei (tammei@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg)
Podcast Producers: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani
Voiceovers: Fa’izah Sani, Friday Farzanah, Joyce Teo, Jean Iau, Kim Jin-ha, Samuel Devaraj and Paxton Pang
---
---
---
