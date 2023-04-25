True Crimes Of Asia Podcast: South Korea - Cybersex criminals trapping girls in a digital prison

Digital sex crimes have become so common in highly-wired South Korea, leading to several copycat versions of what have become known as the ‘Nth room’ crimes.

Why does this keep happening, and what are the underlying causes of these cases? Despite government efforts to crack down on these cases, they return again and again.

This is the side of South Korean society that the world may not know as well, away from the global appeal of its K-drama series and glamour of its K-pop music.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:00 The year was 2019; blackmail and even making victims engrave their names or IDs on their bodies, using knives

5:15 Student journalist Park Ji-hyun and college friend aiming to “pull out the roots of evil”, expose published in September 2019; hear the actual voice of the ringleader Cho Ju-bin

10:00 Activist Summer Cha (her voice in Korean is digitally altered to protect her identity) on why digital sex crimes are trending upwards

13:38 Lewd and disgusting reactions in male-only sites towards victims in the recent Itaewon crush incident

14:38 Big cities such as Seoul, Busan and Incheon have now set up their own digital sex crime centres to provide support for victims; Seoul centre director Lee Eun-jeong explains SOPs

17:22 New ‘anti-Nth Room Bill’ was passed in Korean parliament and went into effect in December 2021; why encrypted messaging app Telegram has slipped through the net

22:17 Park Ji-hyun now a young politician; more Nth room copycats still emerging

25:18 ST correspondent Chang May Choon wraps up, having lived and worked as a Singaporean woman in South Korea for the past eight years

Interviews & narration by: Chang May Choon (changmc@sph.com.sg)

Executive Producers: Tan Tam Mei (tammei@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg)

Podcast Producers: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Voiceovers: Fa’izah Sani, Friday Farzanah, Joyce Teo, Jean Iau, Kim Jin-ha, Samuel Devaraj and Paxton Pang

