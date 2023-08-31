Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin has submitted request for royal pardon

Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand in a vaunted homecoming last week after spending 15 years abroad in self-imposed exile. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BANGKOK – Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has submitted a request for a royal pardon, the local media reported on Thursday, citing outgoing Justice Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

The influential Thaksin, Thailand’s most famous politician, began serving an eight-year prison sentence after he returned last week in a vaunted homecoming from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

After landing in a private jet, he was transferred to prison to serve his sentence on charges of abuse of power and conflict of interest from his days in power.

Hours after his arrival, Mr Srettha Thavisin of the Shinawatra family-backed Pheu Thai party sailed through a parliamentary vote to become prime minister, fuelling speculation that Thaksin had struck a deal with his former enemies among the country’s conservative and royalist military that ousted his governments in 2006 and 2014.

Thaksin and Pheu Thai have denied this.

During his first night in Thailand, he was moved to a police hospital because of chest pains and high blood pressure.

On Wednesday, his lawyer Winyat Chartmontri said the former premier was preparing a request for a royal pardon. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top