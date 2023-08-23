New Thai PM Srettha takes office, vows four years of change

BANGKOK - Thailand’s new prime minister took office on Wednesday with the endorsement of the King, heading a controversial coalition that includes pro-military parties linked to former coup-makers.

The appointment of former property mogul Srettha Thavisin – from the Pheu Thai Party long associated with billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra – ends months of political deadlock following May’s general election.

Mr Srettha, 61, was confirmed by parliamentary vote on Tuesday, just hours after Thaksin returned to the kingdom from 15 years of exile and was immediately jailed over old graft cases.

Mr Srettha received King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s written command to form a government in a ceremony at Pheu Thai’s headquarters at 6pm (7pm Singapore time), and is likely to announce his Cabinet in the coming days.

“The good of the country is my highest priority. I am confident the next four years will be years of change,” Mr Srettha said after accepting the royal endorsement, pledging to work “tirelessly”.

“The government under Pheu Thai will work hard to... create happiness for all people equally and make Thailand a land of hope for the young generation.”

Outgoing prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha – a former army chief who overthrew the last Pheu Thai government in a coup – congratulated Mr Srettha and wished him luck.

Mr Prayut suffered a heavy defeat in May’s polls as the upstart progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) rode a wave of youth and urban discontent over nearly a decade of military-backed rule to win the most seats.

But MFP’s push to reform royal insult laws and take on powerful vested business interests spooked the kingdom’s elite and saw party leader Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister.

This opened the way for election runner-up Pheu Thai to build a coalition that includes Mr Prayut’s party and another linked to the generals who ousted Thaksin in 2006 and his sister Yingluck in 2014.

Deal rumours

The last two decades of Thai politics have been coloured by the bitter tussle between pro-Thaksin parties and the kingdom’s powerful pro-military and royalist establishment.

Thaksin was jailed for eight years on Tuesday, but the timing of his return, combined with Pheu Thai’s decision to share power with pro-military parties, has led many to speculate that a backroom deal has been struck to grant him leniency – though the party denies it.

The former Manchester City owner, 74, was moved from a prison quarantine facility to a police hospital on Wednesday.

Thai media reported that he had been installed in a private VIP suite on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital, which overlooks an exclusive private members’ golf course in downtown Bangkok.

Officials said he was suffering from multiple health problems, including heart trouble, and needed monitoring in hospital.

Loved by the rural poor for policies that included cheap healthcare and a minimum wage, Thaksin is reviled by the kingdom’s elite, who saw his 2001 to 2006 rule as corrupt, authoritarian and a threat to the Thai social order.