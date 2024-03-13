Sports and music lessons for China’s kids in sharp decline as purse strings tighten

BEIJING - Last August, Ms Zhang Zhaolin pulled her 10-year-old son out of soccer classes that he loved after she was laid off from her job at a Chinese Internet firm.

Ms Zhang, who had worked in livestreaming and was let go earlier in the year with dozens of other employees, said her family had to cut back on all unnecessary expenses given their monthly mortgage payments of 30,000 yuan (S$5,700) for their apartment.

"We have savings but I'm not confident about finding another job with equivalent pay anytime soon or even if I will be able to find a new job ever," the 41-year-old said.

Spending heavily on after-school activities was once par for the course for middle-class families who usually have just one child, but the world's second-largest economy is in the throes of a crisis of confidence.

Companies have lost business due to trade tensions with the West and the property sector has been reeling under mountains of debt.

The year began with a stock market rout, concerns abound that deflation may become entrenched, and consumer confidence is hovering near record lows.

That's had a devastating impact on schools and clubs offering activities like soccer, swimming, piano and dance with many having closed.

Piano teacher Liu Hongyu has seen her number of students more than halve since starting her Beijing school six years ago and frets more will quit.

When times were good in 2018 she employed two full-time and two part-time teachers for 70 students.

After demand plummeted with the Covid-19 pandemic and continued to weaken, she shifted to smaller, cheaper premises and now has just two part-time teachers.

"My worry is whether the 30 students we have now will renew their classes after they finish the classes already paid for," she said.

Parents have also become reluctant to pay for long sets of lessons in advance, concerned about their own financial security and conscious that many schools have gone bust.

"Now, I have to accept that parents pay for one class at a time," added Ms Liu, who charges 300 to 350 yuan per lesson.