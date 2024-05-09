Travel chaos grows as Air India Express crew revolt over merger

NEW DELHI - Air India’s low-cost airline has cancelled more than two dozen additional flights and expects disruptions to continue for days, after cabin crew called in sick en masse.

More than 100 cabin crew reported sick prior to their rostered flight duty at the last-minute, throwing more than 90 flights into disarray, Air India Express chief executive officer Aloke Singh wrote in an internal memo to employees that was seen by Bloomberg News.

“The disruptions have cascaded across the network, forcing us to curtail the schedules over the next few days,” it said.

Air India Express cancelled 27 flights on May 9, taking the two-day total to 47, while 57 have been delayed, according to FlightAware data.

The airline fired at least 25 cabin crew for taking sick leave between May 7 and May 8, local media outlet ANI reported, citing people it did not identify.

A representative for Air India Express did not respond to a request for comment.

The airline said on May 8 that it is trying to find out the reasons for the absences, though Mr Singh’s memo urged workers to embrace change and transformation. The carrier is currently integrating with AirAsia India as part of its aggressive expansion plans.

Air India Express’ difficulties are just the latest in a series of disruptions centred on Tata Group’s aviation business, which is going through a revamp after the conglomerate bought Air India from the government in 2021.

The widespread absenteeism echoes the experience at Vistara, Singapore Airlines’ local affiliate that’s expected to merge with Air India by the end of 2024.

Pilots there also called in sick en masse over fatigue concerns and pay cuts, forcing the airline to cancel more than 100 flights over the course of a week and eventually scale back its schedule to prevent further cancellations.

Air India Express has said it is offering refunds or the option to reschedule flights to customers affected by the cancellations.

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has also weighed in, urging the carrier to resolve issues promptly and submit a report on the flight cancellations. BLOOMBERG