Indian airline Vistara, co-owned by SIA, cancels flights as it struggles with crew shortage

Pilots at Vistara are not reporting for duty after their salaries were revised to match those of staff at Air India. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 03:17 PM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 03:10 PM

DELHI - Indian airline Vistara, co-owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA), has cancelled a raft of flights as it contends with a crew shortage.

“We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons including crew unavailability,” the company said in a statement. The airline will deploy larger aircraft, like Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and Airbus’ A321neo, on some domestic routes as it combines flights, it said.

Vistara expects to return to its regular capacity soon and is offering alternate flights or refunds to travelers affected by cancellations and delays. The airline had the worst on-time performance among all domestic carriers on April 1, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Pilots at Vistara are not reporting for duty after their salaries were revised to match those of staff at Air India, local media outlet CNBC-TV18 reported on April 1, citing sources it did not identify. The new structure would see Vistara pilots’ guaranteed pay cut to 40 flying hours from 70 hours, the report said.

The carrier is in the process of merging with Tata’s Air India in a deal that is expected to be completed by the end of the year. SIA will hold a 25.1 per cent stake in the enlarged airline after an investment of US$250 million (S$338 million) and the city-state’s antitrust regulator last month granted conditional approval for the merger.

Vistara operates more than 300 flights a day and has a fleet of 67 aircraft, mainly from the A320 family, as well as six 787 Dreamliner jets. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Vistara-Air India merger to see SIA get 25.1 per cent stake for $360m
SIA joint-venture Vistara shelves plan to fly to US on 787 delivery delays

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top