Rising malnutrition, criminality in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

WASHINGTON - Over one million refugees in 33 camps in Bangladesh suffer a tenuous, degrading existence and face a near-hopeless future, said the United Nation refugee agency’s chief in Bangladesh, in the 100th episode of ST’s Asian Insider podcast.

Child malnutrition is rising with refugees barely surviving on 27 cents a day, and armed groups in a border region rife with criminality have been causing “chaos” in the camps, said Mr Johannes van der Klaauw, Representative in Bangladesh of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Mr van der Klaauw urged the international community to invest in the resilience and self-reliance of the refugees through education and skills training and livelihood opportunities.

“This is what they (the refugees) also want; they don’t want to remain dependent on external aid,” he stressed.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar does not recognise the Muslim Rohingya as citizens, claiming they are Bengali immigrants from Bangladesh. The Rohingya remain the largest stateless population in the world because their country of origin does not accept them as their nationals.

The Rohingya have been subjected to discrimination and persecution and successive pogroms - the worst in August 2017 when, in just one week, over half a million were forced to flee across the Naf river into Bangladesh in the largest single refugee exodus in the world. Some 9,000 lost their lives in that wave of violence.

In March 2022, the United States said it had determined that “members of the Burmese military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya.”

It was the eighth time since the Holocaust that the US has determined that genocide was committed.

Because Bangladesh considers the presence of the Rohingya temporary, they can only live in precarious bamboo and tarpaulin shelters; the UN is not allowed to build anything more permanent.

Meanwhile, financial aid has dwindled to US$8 a month, per person. This means the Rohingya can barely afford a little rice and cooking oil and chilli, he said. Acute malnutrition is rising, and so is insecurity.

“With one million people, there are always issues of criminality,” Mr van der Klaauw said. “But nowadays, we see…armed groups from across the border (in Myanmar). They sow chaos and mayhem in the camps. They’re coupled with organized crime.

“This is a border area, traditionally always the scene of trafficking of drugs, people, all kinds of goods, and then gang violence. And… there are more and more killings in the camps, abductions, kidnappings.”

A large number of refugees are involved in services such as teaching and health care, he said – but that can no longer be taken for granted, he said.

“If we don’t get the funding, they are really in serious trouble,” he added.