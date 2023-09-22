Pakistan gets its first-ever Miss Universe contestant, but not everyone is happy about it

KARACHI - “It’s become the norm to attack Pakistani women who achieve a name for themselves on the international stage. Why are women’s international successes seen as a blot on the country’s morals?”

This was the response of rights activist Zohra Yusuf when asked about the controversy surrounding a beauty pageant, recently held in the Maldives, which has become a bone of contention in Pakistan.

The first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan event featured five contestants from the country.

It was organised by Dubai-based company Yugen Group, which announced in March that it had acquired the rights to the competition.

The company already owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Egypt, according to UAE-based publication The National.

On Sept 14, Ms Erica Robin from Karachi was crowned “Miss Universe Pakistan”.

She will now represent Pakistan at the global Miss Universe pageant, to be held in El Salvador later this year.

But while her achievement drew praise from many, it also invited the ire of more conservative elements, who raised questions over how anyone could officially represent Pakistan without official sign-off.

Mr Taqi Usmani, a religious scholar, was among the first to take offence.

He insisted that the government take notice and proceed against those responsible for the pageant.

He also demanded that the impression that these women were “representing Pakistan” should be dispelled.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, from the Jamaat-i-Islami party, tweeted that preparing for and competing in such pageants was “shameful” for Pakistan.

Journalist Ansar Abbasi also raised a similar gripe, asking which government functionary had approved sending Pakistani women to participate in the beauty pageant.

Responding to his criticism, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi tweeted that the government had not officially nominated anyone for such activities.

On Friday last week, media reports indicated that the Foreign Office may have waded into the matter as well, but spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said they had not issued any statements on the matter.