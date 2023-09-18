New Miss Universe Singapore fights human trafficking in Thailand

SINGAPORE – Entrepreneur and personal trainer Priyanka Annuncia, 26, was crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2023 last Saturday at Amber Lounge at Millenia Walk.

She succeeds 2022’s winner Carissa Yap, while Ms Nikita Carter is 2023’s first runner-up.

After winning, Ms Priyanka – who was crowned by Miss Universe Singapore 2020 Bernadette Belle – thanked the organisers for “this prestigious platform which will enable me to impact many more lives”.

She posted on Instagram: “To my fellow MUSG (Miss Universe Singapore) and MUA (Miss Universe Australia) ladies. You are legends in your own league. I’m honoured to have journeyed alongside you and create such meaningful memories that will be etched in my heart.”

Ms Priyanka, a graduate from Murdoch University with a double major in business law and criminology, announced her decision to fight human trafficking in Thailand in August.

“I have now ventured into making a difference in the legal justice system specifically in the field of human trafficking,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thailand has been a hot spot for trafficking crimes and, till this day, it still happens to a great extent. With my background in private investigations, I’ve honed my skills for three years and now lead investigations, rescue missions and reintegration programmes for victims.”

She adds: “When I’m not fighting crime or coaching, you will find me running my clothing line that I started four years ago. I believe that making a difference is not a cliche, but a manifestation of a belief system.”