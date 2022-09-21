New ministerial roundtable will enable Singapore, India to boost ties across many fronts: DPM Wong

NEW DELHI - The new high-level roundtable between Singapore and India will enable both countries to strengthen their relationship across many fronts and find mutual benefits by working together, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday.

Both sides have agreed on several new areas of cooperation, including food and energy security, green technology particularly green hydrogen, digital connectivity and skills development, he noted.

"We look forward to the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable as a new regular platform for both sides to meet on an ongoing basis to coordinate and oversee these new areas of cooperation," said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

"These areas of cooperation between India and Singapore will not only serve our two countries, but can serve as catalysts and pathfinders for broader cooperation in plurilateral or multilateral platforms," he added.

"In that way, India and Singapore can play a role together to secure a more stable and prosperous Asia-Pacific."

Mr Wong was speaking to Singapore media at the end of his five-day visit to India.

He had launched the inaugural roundtable last Saturday with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Transport Minister S.Iswaran, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

India was represented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Mr Wong said both sides have been discussing how to take ties to a new level for some time, and eventually decided on the roundtable as a platform to systematically enhance cooperation.

It will likely take place every year, he said. It should also be a format that can evolve as needs change. For example, additional ministers could join based on their domain areas.

The inaugural roundtable started off with only ministers present - and no officials - so they could have candid and open conversations, he said.

They also invited several business leaders from both sides to join in a parallel discussion. "It was striking that they too found many opportunities for cooperation, similar to the areas that were discussed by the ministers," said Mr Wong.

"Many of them were very excited about the possibilities for doing more with India. They have seen the efforts of reforms and the digitalisation measures bearing fruit, they have seen the start-up ecosystem becoming more vibrant," he added.

"The bottom line is, both sides are fully committed to strengthening our bilateral relationship and taking it to a new level," he said.