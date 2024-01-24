Nepal explores tapping flood-risk glacial lakes for clean power

LANGTANG – High in the Himalayas, two villages near Nepal’s border with Tibet are getting power from an unusual source: a threatening glacial lake.

In this high-altitude region, climate change is accelerating the melting of mountain ice, with villages located below fast-filling glacial lakes facing a rising risk of catastrophic flooding.

But efforts to drain some of the excess water building up in the lakes in order to lower surging disaster risk also present an opportunity to boost clean power production using small hydropower generators in the drainage channels.

Since 2017, 175 households in Langtang and Kyanjin, two villages in the high Kyanjin Valley, have been able to tap clean hydropower generated by draining the Kyanjin glacial lake for cooking, lights and other energy needs.

“We used to go three hours away from here to collect firewood” – something hard to find above the tree line, said 48-year-old Pasang Tamang, who runs a hotel in Kyanjin, a popular stopping point for tourists trekking in the mountains.

“Now we have electricity to cook food and boil water,” she said.

The hydropower project, which cost US$448,000 (S$600,600), was paid for by the Hong Kong-based Kadoorie Charitable Foundation.

But expanding such smart solutions – which unusually cut both disaster risk and climate changing emissions – is proving challenging in Nepal, with funding limited and work in high-mountain environments challenging and often costly.

Power from risk

Communities in the Himalayas – and other high mountain regions – face growing risks from fast-filling glacial lakes, which can suddenly burst under pressure and send huge volumes of flash floodwater surging downstream.

More than 150 people were killed and 2,000 houses damaged after Lhonak Lake in the north-eastern Indian province of Sikkim burst its banks in October 2023.

Nepal has worked to lower the pressure in several of its most at-risk mountain lakes, including Tsho Rolpa and Imja, using canals to channel some water away.

It also has looked at generating power from glacial lake draining since at least 2016, when Dr Dhananjay Regmi, a glacier expert at Tribhuvan University, recognised the possibility while leading work to reduce lake levels and cut disaster risk near Mount Everest.

Working with colleagues, he studied four Nepalese glacial lakes – Thulagi, Lower Barun, Lumding Tsho and Hongu-2 – and produced a study showing hydropower generation was possible as part of drainage efforts.

All four lakes were identified in a 2020 report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development as having a high risk of bursting their banks.