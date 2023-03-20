Climate’s threat to key resources risks a more divided world

Climate change is like a game of dominoes: It can trigger a cascade of impacts that can be felt far away. Nowhere are the impacts more profound for humanity than on the basic resources it needs for survival – water, food and energy.

An extreme drought can dry up water supplies and cause crops to wither and die. Local rivers become just a trickle, robbing power plants of the water they need for cooling and steam generation. The effect on people and businesses of just one extreme event can be immense, and how they respond and recover could depend on how well-prepared they are, as well as how economically well-off.