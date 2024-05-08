Modi alleges without evidence that tycoons gave illegal cash to opposition party

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi made unsubstantiated allegations that India’s main opposition party received illegal cash from billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, escalating his rhetoric in the middle of a heated election battle.

Mr Modi made the claims at a rally in southern Telangana state on May 8, hinting that Mr Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader in the Indian National Congress, had stopped criticising Mr Adani and Mr Ambani in his speeches because his party is receiving money from them.

Mr Modi didn’t provide any evidence to back up the allegation.

“For five years you cussed out Ambani and Adani, and overnight the cussing has stopped?” Mr Modi told the crowd in Hindi, without mentioning Mr Gandhi by name.

Congress party officials said Mr Modi’s comments suggest he may be concerned about the voting trend for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) so far and is turning against his allies.

Both Mr Ambani and Mr Adani have widespread business interests in the country that align with the government’s policy agenda.

Mr Gandhi has consistently questioned Mr Modi’s links with the tycoons and criticised policies he says have favoured wealthy businessmen over the poor, resulting in widening inequality levels in the country.

At a campaign rally on May 7 in Jharkhand, Mr Gandhi said the media’s attention is focused on Mr Ambani, Mr Adani and Mr Modi, but not the poor.

The prime minister, who is seeking a third term in elections that run until June 1, rarely mentions the billionaires names in his speeches.

On May 8, he alleged they had been funding Mr Gandhi and the Congress party since the elections began on April 19.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on social media platform X that Mr Modi is “shaking” and “attacking his own friends.”

Mr Jairam Ramesh, the party’s national spokesman, said the billionaires have benefited from Mr Modi’s policies and the opposition will continue to push for investigations into the prime minister’s links to the businessmen.