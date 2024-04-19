India votes in opening phase of general election as PM Modi looks set to win third term

MORADABAD/KOCHI - Voting for the first phase of the Indian general election kicked off on April 19 in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union Territories.

Over 167 million voters will cast their votes in the opening day of the seven-phase election where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to win a third term in power.

The marathon election for 543 constituencies takes place between April 19 and June 1, with all results scheduled to be declared on June 4.

In the opening phase of the 18th Indian general election, a total of 1,625 candidates, including 134 women, are in the running, with voters heading to 187,000 polling booths across the country.

Election officials said that most polling is expected to happen during the cooler hours of the morning and evening due to soaring temperatures as the county swelters in one of the driest, hottest summers. Temperatures hover around 34 to 40 deg C in most polling regions.

The greatest concerns for 969 million voters countrywide –18.2 million of them first-timers – are rising unemployment and prices, as well as corruption and religious issues.

The 73-year-old Modi is a clear front-runner, with opinion polls predicting an easy win for BJP that won 303 of 543 seats in the 2019 election. The BJP is aiming to garner 370 seats this time.

Mr Modi is still popular after 10 years at the helm.

An opinion poll by researchers from the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies found that one of the biggest reasons cited by those surveyed, especially Hindus who make up 80 per cent of the population, to choose the Hindu nationalist party BJP was Mr Modi’s launch of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a city in Uttar Pradesh state, on Jan 22.

So far only one Prime Minister, Mr Jawaharlal Nehru, has successfully completed three terms in power.

In the first phase, Mr Modi’s party faces its toughest battle in the south in Tamil Nadu. People in the largest southern state are voting in all 39 seats. They have rarely voted for the BJP, preferring instead the deeply networked regional parties in the state.

But this historical trend did not dampen Mr PN Mohan’s excitement in Pollachi constituency in Tamil Nadu. Mr Mohan, a BJP district president in nearby Coimbatore South, pointed at booth decorations including balloons and colourful floor designs made with rice powder, and the saplings the election officials had lined up to gift the earliest voters.

“It feels like a wedding scene here today,” he said.

In Chennai, the state capital, superstar Rajnikanth was thronged by the media as he cast his ballot at the polling booth at Stella Maris college at 8am local time (10.30am, Singapore time). Many other celebrities like actors Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan turned up at around 7am as soon as the booths opened, to avoid crowds.

There will also be voting in 12 seats in the desert state of Rajasthan in the west, eight in the country’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh in the north, six in Madhya Pradesh in central India, five each in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Assam, four key seats in Bihar, and three in West Bengal.