Migration from disputed border areas with China worries lawmakers in north-eastern Indian state

NEW DELHI - Legislators in the north-eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh are trying to curb migration from villages near the border with China, warning that a thinning population poses a serious security challenge for New Delhi.

Nearly half a dozen legislators representing border areas have formed the Indo-China Border Development Legislators Forum of Arunachal Pradesh to highlight the security risks of continued migration and push for an increase in federal funds to improve infrastructure in the area at a time of heightened tensions between India and China.