Man in India displays personal details on his e-rickshaw to seek bride

In a desperate quest to get married, a 30-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh – a state about 800km south of India’s capital New Delhi – has resorted to advertising himself on a signboard on the side of his electric rickshaw, reported India Today on Feb 18.

Mr Deependra Rathore from Damoh city told India Today that it is difficult for him to find a suitable partner due to what he perceives as a “shortage of women in his society”.

He said he previously joined a matrimonial group, which helps singles find prospective spouses, but was unable to find a suitable match from his home town. This led him to take the unconventional step of advertising himself on his e-rickshaw.

The advertisement includes details – mostly in Hindi – such as his height, birth date and birth time, blood group, educational background and gotra, or lineage.

Mr Deependra emphasised that he is open to marriage proposals from women of any caste or religion. He also said he is willing to consider women from outside Damoh. This is uncommon to people living in his region, who closely follow tradition and typically try to look for life partners with a similar background.

Mr Deependra’s unique approach to finding a life partner has drawn attention, as it is rare for someone to advertise his or her personal details openly.