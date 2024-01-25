Thousands in India go to great lengths to prove they are alive after being ‘killed’ by an algorithm

An algorithm rolled out by the government in an Indian state to verify welfare claimants has been “killing off” its citizens.

Now, those erroneously declared dead by the system are going to extraordinary lengths to prove that they are still alive.

A report that ran in the news network Al Jazeera took up the story of 102-year-old Dhuli Chand, who had to put together a mock wedding procession just to prove to officials in his town in the north Indian state of Haryana that he was, in fact, not dead yet.

During his wedding procession, he sat on a chariot holding a placard declaring, in the local dialect, “thara foofa zinda hai”, or “your uncle is still alive”.

He had to organise this elaborate display after he suddenly stopped receiving his monthly pension of about 2,750 rupees (S$44) six months earlier because he was declared “dead” in government records.

The bureaucratic snafu happened after Haryana began using the Family Identity Data Repository or the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) database to determine the eligibility of welfare claimants.

Misbehaving algorithm

The PPP is an exclusive eight-digit identifier assigned to each family within the state.

It contains vital information such as birth and death records, marriage details, employment history, property ownership and income tax data.

It is meant to verify eligibility for welfare programmes.

But PPP wrongly marked Mr Chand as dead, and officials refused to rectify the error even after he met them repeatedly.

“We went to the district offices at least 10 times, out of which five times he (Chand) also accompanied us,” Mr Chand’s grandson Naresh told Al Jazeera.

“Even after several attempts to get this anomaly corrected at the government offices, and after filing a grievance complaint on the chief minister’s portal, nothing happened,” he said.