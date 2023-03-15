India’s Supreme Court tests using AI to transcribe hearings

DELHI – The Supreme Court of India has been testing a system to transcribe hearings using artificial intelligence (AI) tools and natural language processing technology.

If the test – a first for the country – works, live transcription of oral arguments could become the norm in India, speeding up judicial work and increasing transparency in a country with more than 50 million pending cases across all courts.

It might also be the first time in the world that spoken language processing technology is used to transcribe court hearings.

While law firms employ professional transcribers for arbitration hearings in the US, Britain and Singapore, few countries are known to transcribe regular court hearings. In their absence, court reporters and legal interns take handwritten notes.

The Supreme Court and high courts in India upload judgments online, but do not have enough staff or resources to transcribe or publish oral arguments.

But the Supreme Court in February started using a digital tool called Teres (Technology Enabled RESolution) to transcribe oral arguments by lawyers in a case involving a constitutional crisis in the western state of Maharashtra.

The move came after Mr Vikas Mahendra, a co-founder and now adviser to the Bengaluru-based Teres met tech-savvy Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud at a Delhi conference on arbitration and showed him the live transcription the company was doing there.

“I was brazen enough to catch the CJI between speeches to inform him about our tool,” Mr Mahendra told The Straits Times.

Within two days, the CJI’s office asked the company to deploy Teres on an experimental basis in the Supreme Court, which struggles with a backlog of more than 69,500 cases as at Feb 1.

Mr Mahendra, who worked as an arbitration specialist in Singapore for London-based law firm Herbert Smith Freehills from 2010 to 2015, said that arbitration proceedings are routinely transcribed in Singapore, the US and Britain.

“Live transcription of arguments, witness examination, tribunal questions and everything else achieves significant efficiency, and the availability of such documentation makes lawyers more prepared as well,” said the 37-year-old lawyer.

But transcription is done by law firms employing highly skilled and expensive professionals who type 180 to 200 words per minute, an “extremely hard skill to replicate or scale up”, he said.

After moving back to India, Mr Mahendra asked his engineer brother Vinay Mahendra, 42, and brother-in-law Badarivishal Kinhal, 39, if they could build an AI-based live transcription tool.

They established Teres in 2018, and have since been providing the tool to law firms and arbitration practitioners in India.