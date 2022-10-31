S’pore not likely to use AI in sentencing in foreseeable future: Chief Justice

SINGAPORE - The criminal courts in Singapore are not likely to start using artificial intelligence (AI) tools in sentencing for some time to come.

The use of AI in sentencing has attracted controversy and remains contentious, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said on Monday in his keynote address at a sentencing conference held online.

The two-day conference, organised by the State Courts and the Singapore Academy of Law, covers sentencing principles and frameworks, the use of AI in criminal justice and the sentencing of certain classes of offenders, such as youth and those with mental health issues.

In his speech, Chief Justice Menon addressed developments on the horizon, including the possible use of AI in sentencing.

He noted that several states in the US, including Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, have adopted AI risk assessment tools that use demographic data and offence-related data to assess an offender’s risk of recidivism.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2016 dismissed a challenge by an offender against the use of this tool, but stressed that such a risk assessment could not be used to determine the severity of the sentence.

He noted that a study cited in the case found that the tool was far more likely to incorrectly assess black offenders as having a high risk of recidivism than it was to make the same error regarding white offenders.

In Malaysia, a pilot programme using AI to generate sentencing recommendations began in Sabah and Sarawak in 2020, covering the offences of drug possession and rape. Judges have followed the system’s recommendation in a third of cases, said Chief Justice Menon.

The Chief Justice said one criticism of both systems is that the underlying algorithms are opaque, and the offender does not have an opportunity to test the data and assumptions that underlie them, which could reflect biases.

“It remains to be seen if these and other concerns can be satisfactorily addressed. The use of AI in criminal cases requires careful consideration… I do not at this time see us moving in this direction in the criminal justice field within the foreseeable future,” he said.

Chief Justice Menon also addressed the setting up of the Sentencing Advisory Panel (SAP) earlier this year.

The function of the panel – which comprises members of the judiciary, the Law and Home Affairs ministries, the police, the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the criminal bar – is to issue sentencing guidelines, which would be persuasive but not binding on the courts.

The panel’s guidelines, when issued, can be assessed by the public on its website.