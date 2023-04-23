India must focus on structural reforms to further boost electronics exports: Experts

NEW DELHI – Apple chief executive Tim Cook’s recent visit to India – his first in seven years – has accentuated the country’s growing importance as a manufacturing base for the American tech company.

Just 1 per cent of Apple’s iPhones were made in India in 2021, a figure that jumped to 7 per cent the next year as the company diversified its production bases, moving some from China.

This increasing reliance on India is part of a wider success story for the country’s manufacturing and export of electronics items. The electronics industry registered record exports valued at around US$23.6 billion (S$31.5 billion) in financial year (FY) 2023, compared with US$15.7 billion in FY22, a jump of more than 50 per cent.

Much of this growth has been underpinned by mobile phone exports that crossed the US$10 billion threshold for the first time in any financial year, touching an estimated US$11.12 billion in FY2023.

While the “China-plus-one” strategy, whereby companies seek to reduce their manufacturing reliance on Asia’s largest economy, has led foreign businesses to invest in India, this recent spurt has also been encouraged by government aid through a performance-linked incentive (PLI) to boost large-scale electronics manufacturing.

This temporary programme that will run until 2026/2027 with a financial outlay of about 386 billion rupees (S$6.3 billion) seeks to incentivise companies that may otherwise choose to keep away from manufacturing in India, given multiple challenges, including poor infrastructure and logistics.

Apple’s major contract manufacturers – Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron – benefit from the PLI scheme to make iPhones in India.

Experts, however, say the country must focus on deepening its gains achieved in removing bottlenecks and improving the competitiveness of its business environment to ensure the momentum is sustained once government financial incentives run dry.

“Sometimes you have a lot of disabilities that cannot be addressed by incentives,” said Mr Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research. He noted several persistent challenges such as the dearth of a skilled workforce, regulatory red tape and high taxes.

“I think these hurdles should eventually go because not all countries that have grown their electronics manufacturing have done so merely because of incentives.”

India has a target of achieving US$300 billion worth of electronics manufacturing by 2025 to 2026, with US$120 billion of this aimed at exports. Mobile phones alone are anticipated to contribute more than US$50 billion worth of exports by 2025 to 2026.

The country has been taking measures to further propel its manufacturing growth. For instance, policy reforms and a focus on improving logistics infrastructure have seen India climb six places – from 44 to 38 – in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2023 that was released recently.

A government thrust since 2016 to develop local supply chains for mobile phone components has created a robust ecosystem that has enabled companies to source more of these parts from India and cut costs, noted Mr Pathak.

Yet, hurdles remain. While mobile phone exports have been rising, Mr Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of India Cellular and Electronics Association, said the country still needs to ramp up production for export in categories such as information technology hardware, automotive and consumer electronics.

“To become a powerful electronics economy, you can’t be standing on one leg of smartphones,” he said.