Apple opens first India store as fans take selfies with Tim Cook

MUMBAI - About 300 people lined up at Apple’s store in Mumbai on Tuesday, as fans took selfies with Chief Executive Tim Cook who inaugurated the first retail store run by the company in India, underscoring the importance of its market.
People gathered from across the nation, hoping to be among the first to enter the store in an opening event featuring local music and folk dancers.
Some fans queued outside from the previous night to get their hands on Apple products, even though they are available online in India.
“The fanboy inside me would not listen,” said Mr Purav Mehta, 30, as he waited to get Mr Cook’s signature on his boxed mint-condition iPod Touch, which he had bought on eBay, as well as waiting to buy the Apple Watch Ultra.
Many wore T-shirts in the style favoured by co-founder Steve Jobs, had their hair cut in the shape of an Apple logo and one fan even brought a version of the first Apple computer launched in 1984.
“The vibe here is just different,” said 23-year old Aan Shah, who travelled from the western industrial city of Ahmedabad for the launch in India’s commercial capital.
“It’s not like buying from some normal store. There’s just no comparison. It’s so exciting.”
His love for Apple took him to store openings as a young student in New York and Boston, where he once got a chance to meet Mr Cook, he said.
Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the South Asian nation, but its products have been available on e-commerce websites, while its online store opened in 2020.
The new store opens as Indian consumers increasingly look to upgrade their smartphones to glitzier models, with richer feature sets, from budget devices typically costing less than US$120 (S$160).
Still, Apple’s pricey phones are affordable for only a few in India, where it accounts for just a 3 per cent share of the market.
India has more than 600 million smartphone users, with Android devices dominating the price-sensitive market.
Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, vivo, Oppo and Realme had a combined market share of 66 per cent in 2022, according to research firm Canalys, while Samsung held a 19 per cent share.
The new store, located in the Reliance-owned Jio World Drive mall, opened for bloggers and tech analysts at a private event on Monday, while many Indian film and television celebrities were seen meeting Mr Cook that night.
A second store in Delhi, the capital, is set to open on Thursday. Mr Cook is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the deputy IT minister later this week.
Supply chain
Mr Cook said in a February earnings call that “India is a hugely exciting market for us and is a major focus”.
“We are, in essence, taking what we learned in China years ago and how we scale... and bringing that to bear.”
Apple was “putting a significant amount of energy” into India, he added, saying he was “very bullish” on the country.
India is also becoming central to Apple’s plans to shift its production of devices and components away from China, amid diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing and the supply chain fallout from strict Covid-19 policies.
Just one per cent of Apple’s iPhones were made in India in 2021, but that jumped to seven per cent last year, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing sources.
The company began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 through Taiwanese suppliers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.
Foxconn said in March that its chairman had visited India, but there was no “definitive agreement” for investments in the country after the chief minister of Karnataka in the south said iPhones would be manufactured in his state. REUTERS, AFP