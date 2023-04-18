Apple opens first India store as fans take selfies with Tim Cook

MUMBAI - About 300 people lined up at Apple’s store in Mumbai on Tuesday, as fans took selfies with Chief Executive Tim Cook who inaugurated the first retail store run by the company in India, underscoring the importance of its market.

People gathered from across the nation, hoping to be among the first to enter the store in an opening event featuring local music and folk dancers.

Some fans queued outside from the previous night to get their hands on Apple products, even though they are available online in India.

“The fanboy inside me would not listen,” said Mr Purav Mehta, 30, as he waited to get Mr Cook’s signature on his boxed mint-condition iPod Touch, which he had bought on eBay, as well as waiting to buy the Apple Watch Ultra.

Many wore T-shirts in the style favoured by co-founder Steve Jobs, had their hair cut in the shape of an Apple logo and one fan even brought a version of the first Apple computer launched in 1984.

“The vibe here is just different,” said 23-year old Aan Shah, who travelled from the western industrial city of Ahmedabad for the launch in India’s commercial capital.

“It’s not like buying from some normal store. There’s just no comparison. It’s so exciting.”

His love for Apple took him to store openings as a young student in New York and Boston, where he once got a chance to meet Mr Cook, he said.