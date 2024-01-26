High Commission of India 75th Republic Day

The High Commission of India has proudly brought a special supplement on India’s 75th Republic Day, celebrated on Jan 26, 2024, in collaboration with The Straits Times.

The supplement brought to the readers provides details of India’s achievements in crucial sectors such as Digital Public Infrastructure, Space technology, the Start-up sector, the tourism sector, and climate change.

The articles also highlight the big strides taken by the bilateral relationship between India and Singapore in recent times.

Find all this in the Special supplement.