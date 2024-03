NEW DELHI – When 60-year-old Balkaur Singh announced the birth of his son on March 17, it set off celebrations beyond just his village of Moosa, in the northern state of Punjab.

Mr Singh and his wife, Mrs Charan Kaur, 58 had successfully undergone in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) to welcome a baby boy some two years after the violent death of their 28-year-old rapper son, Shubhdeep, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.