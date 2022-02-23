BJP faces tough electoral battle in Ayodhya in key Indian state Uttar Pradesh

AYODHYA (Uttar Pradesh) - Discontent is brewing in the narrow shop-lined lanes leading up to the Ram temple that is under construction in the city of Ayodhya, which is nearly 10 hours away by road from India's capital, New Delhi.
The move to widen the approach to the temple to Hindu deity Lord Ram has divided shopkeepers in the town in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which is in the throes of a multi-phase election in which caste, religion and local issues and candidates have blended, as usual, for a complex mix.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to return to power in the poll that has national ramifications as it is expected to set the tone for the general election in 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seeking a third term in office.
A win in Uttar Pradesh will be a boost for the BJP, but it is now locked in a tough battle in the state with the Samajwadi Party, a regional outfit that has crucially stitched up alliances with several caste-based parties.
In Ayodhya, shopkeepers are conflicted between their desire for development as well as their pride in seeing the temple completed - expected by December 2023 - and the impending loss of their livelihood.
The road widening is part of efforts to develop Ayodhya into a pilgrimage and tourist hub.
"Yes, I am very angry. Most of my shop will be demolished by the road widening. And I am not getting satisfactory compensation," said Mr Anil Gupta, the owner of a sweet shop.
But it appears that his Hindu identity will be a bigger factor in how he votes on March 3 in the sixth phase of the state poll.
"We are angry with the BJP, but we have no other option. It is the party for Hindus," he declared.
There are others who are less forgiving.
"Livelihood comes first. Where will I and my family go?," asked Mr Khush Jaiswal, who runs a phone shop.
The Ram temple has been at the core of the BJP agenda since a ruling of the Supreme Court in 2019. The ruling paved the way for the building of the temple on the disputed site where a 16th-century mosque stood till it was razed in 1992 by a Hindu mob. The mosque, in line with the court ruling, is being built on an alternative site, some 30km away.
The issue over the disputed site, which allowed the BJP to spread its political influence nationally, is no longer a burning one among voters, including in Ayodhya.
In this assembly segment in Ayodhya where the temple is located, and where the BJP has lost in the past, a tough fight is brewing between the Samajwadi candidate, Mr Pawan Pandey, whose public outreach has been strong, and the BJP's Mr Ved Prakash Gupta, who has run into strong anti-incumbency sentiment.
"There is no doubt the Samajwadi is coming to power," said Mr Pandey as he campaigned in a residential area, promising jobs to the young and the reversal of recent increases in municipal taxes.
The BJP has brought out the big guns to woo voters with party president J.P. Nadda campaigning and Hindu groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad distributing packets of soil excavated from the temple site.
"The main issue is the development of Ayodhya and we are not discriminating. The BJP takes everyone along," said Mr Keshav Bigular, a local Ayodhya BJP leader, amid the party facing accusation of religious polarisation.
Mr Adityanath labelled the state election as "80 versus 20" in what was largely taken as a reference to population of Hindus versus Muslims even though he has later tried to clarify his remarks.
The BJP has denied accusations of polarisation with home minister Amit Shah saying these elections were not about Hindu-Muslims and that the chief minister may have spoken of voting percentages.
Uttar Pradesh, which has over 200 million, is politically important as it sends 80 members - the largest number among all states in India - to the federal Parliament. It is often said that the road to power in the country is through Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi even shifted from his Gujarat constituency to represent Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
Analysts noted that prestige would also be at stake for the BJP in the battle to win in Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh where no ruling party has returned to power in nearly four decades.
According to opinion polls, which are not entirely reliable, the BJP currently has the edge and will win but by a much smaller margin than 2017 when it won by a landslide, capturing 312 of the 403 assembly seats at stake. Samajwadi won only 47, the Bahujan Samaj Party took 17 and the once mighty Congress managed only a paltry seven.
"I think for the BJP, the fight is extremely important. Partly because it could set the trend for Parliament elections (in 2023). There is political prestige involved in the contest," said Dr Sandeep Shastri, vice-chancellor of Jagran Lakecity University.
He said the result would also help shape the contours of a federal opposition alliance with Congress struggling with infighting and a leadership vacuum.
"This election is crucial to decide which set of forces will be the nucleus of the opposition to the BJP. It is clear that Congress is conceding that central space."
The state election will also give some indication of whether the opposition's focus on rising unemployment, inflation and recent farmers' protests, which led to Mr Modi backtracking on agricultural reforms, will have an electoral impact.
There are also early indications of caste and religious calculations shifting in these elections as sections of the Jat caste, an agriculture community, in Western Uttar Pradesh, for instance are gravitating to the Samajwadi due to its tie-up with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, a Jat-based party.
But there is widespread acknowledgement that the BJP election machinery is unmatched .
"Today no party has the organisational capability, worker network or money to fight them directly," said Mr Indu Bhushan Pandey, a lawyer and journalist.
"Only the voters can decide what will happen."