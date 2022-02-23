BJP faces tough electoral battle in Ayodhya in key Indian state Uttar Pradesh

AYODHYA (Uttar Pradesh) - Discontent is brewing in the narrow shop-lined lanes leading up to the Ram temple that is under construction in the city of Ayodhya, which is nearly 10 hours away by road from India's capital, New Delhi.

The move to widen the approach to the temple to Hindu deity Lord Ram has divided shopkeepers in the town in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which is in the throes of a multi-phase election in which caste, religion and local issues and candidates have blended, as usual, for a complex mix.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to return to power in the poll that has national ramifications as it is expected to set the tone for the general election in 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seeking a third term in office.

A win in Uttar Pradesh will be a boost for the BJP, but it is now locked in a tough battle in the state with the Samajwadi Party, a regional outfit that has crucially stitched up alliances with several caste-based parties.

In Ayodhya, shopkeepers are conflicted between their desire for development as well as their pride in seeing the temple completed - expected by December 2023 - and the impending loss of their livelihood.

The road widening is part of efforts to develop Ayodhya into a pilgrimage and tourist hub.

"Yes, I am very angry. Most of my shop will be demolished by the road widening. And I am not getting satisfactory compensation," said Mr Anil Gupta, the owner of a sweet shop.

But it appears that his Hindu identity will be a bigger factor in how he votes on March 3 in the sixth phase of the state poll.

"We are angry with the BJP, but we have no other option. It is the party for Hindus," he declared.

There are others who are less forgiving.

"Livelihood comes first. Where will I and my family go?," asked Mr Khush Jaiswal, who runs a phone shop.

The Ram temple has been at the core of the BJP agenda since a ruling of the Supreme Court in 2019. The ruling paved the way for the building of the temple on the disputed site where a 16th-century mosque stood till it was razed in 1992 by a Hindu mob. The mosque, in line with the court ruling, is being built on an alternative site, some 30km away.

The issue over the disputed site, which allowed the BJP to spread its political influence nationally, is no longer a burning one among voters, including in Ayodhya.