Ailing Pakistan elephant dies, leaving ‘mourning’ partner in limbo

KARACHI – An ailing elephant at a Pakistan zoo died on Saturday, vets said, calling on the ill-equipped facility to evacuate her “mourning” partner to avert a second tragedy.

Pakistan’s zoos are frequently accused of being blase about animal welfare.

The plight of the elephant, Noor Jehan, was cited by animal rights activists campaigning to shut the wildlife exhibition in southern city of Karachi.

This month, the 17-year-old African elephant underwent emergency treatment for a tumour that had crippled her back legs, but while in recovery, she became trapped in her enclosure’s pool.

Zoo workers hauled out the 3.5-tonne pachyderm, but she was unable to stand and lay stricken for nine days – “a life-threatening situation for elephants”, said animal charity Four Paws International.