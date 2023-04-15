Elephant Noor Jehan critically ill at Karachi Zoo after fall

KARACHI, Pakistan - Noor Jehan, a female elephant at Pakistan’s Karachi Zoo, is critically ill after falling into a pond on Thursday in a small enclosure.

Right after the fall, Four Paws, a global animal welfare organisation, recommended lifting 17-year-old Noor Jehan with a crane, ropes and belts.

She has since been lying visibly weak, with limited motion, on a mound of sand, propped up against the only tree inside the enclosure.

“Her condition is very critical at the moment. We are trying everything to save her,” Four Paws spokeswoman Katharina Braun said by email.

“It is very important that she gets up as soon as possible, laying too long on the ground... can be life threatening.”

Noor Jehan is suffering from a huge hematoma, or pool of clotted blood, inside her abdomen, in addition to intestinal issues, Four Paws member Dr Amir Khalil said, during his visit to treat her last week. The veterinarian from Egypt had then given Noor Jehan a strong chance of survival.

Mr Khalid Hashmi was removed as director of Karachi Zoo on April 8 over complaints of negligence.

His successor, Mr Kanwar Ayub, said he was unsure if the complaints were true in the week following the vet’s visit.

“However, there has been no negligence in the three days I have been appointed, guaranteed,” he said on Friday, noting possible negligence over time.