At least three people died in clashes with the police in the Indian city of Bengaluru, after a Facebook post offensive to Muslims sparked protests in which a police station was attacked, and a politician's house and vehicles were torched.

The authorities have cleared the decks for thousands of workers to restart work without their employers needing to apply for approval. The change applies to jobs that require relatively few workers and could help the construction sector find its feet more quickly after all workers have been tested.

Financial institutions should continue to identify Singaporeans with high potential for leadership roles and expand the supply of talented locals, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said. The call comes after the Ministry of Manpower said that 47 employers were placed on the watch list for possible discriminatory hiring practices.

The US government's top economic adviser has said the country's trade deal with China is "fine", with China increasing its purchase of American goods. He dismissed concerns that rising tensions between the two countries might jeopardise the deal.

An episode involving a low-wage elderly cleaner that went viral has shed light on a problematic trend in how we discuss issues of inequality and social hardship on public platforms. There are better ways to discuss poverty, says Yuen Sin.

The organisers of the National Day Parade (NDP) this year have apologised for errors in the Tamil text that was broadcast live on television. During the evening show, a line of song lyrics with a Tamil phrase that was supposed to read "My Singapore" had strokes and letters in the wrong places, which made the words unintelligible.

Hong Kong gastroenterologist and academic leader Joseph Sung will be joining Nanyang Technological University as the new dean of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine), NTU announced on Tuesday. Professor Sung has been lauded for his research in gastroenterology, teaching and leadership.

Singapore investment company Temasek and a unit of German pharmaceutical and life sciences giant Bayer have formed a new US$30 million (S$41.2 million) company to develop breakthroughs in vertical farming, a move that will help to further reinforce Singapore's food supply.

Spanish La Liga club Valencia, owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, are bracing themselves for a difficult season owing to the pandemic, which has cost the club millions. With fans baying for blood after the manager was sacked and key players sold, the club president has responded to critics, saying they have to be responsible and tighten the purse strings.



PHOTO: NBCUNIVERSAL MEDIA



Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson (above) clung to the top slot on the list of the world's highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to Forbes magazine. Johnson, also known by his ring name "The Rock", earned US$87.5 million (S$120 million) from June 1 last year to June 1 this year, Forbes said, including US$23.5 million from Netflix to star in upcoming thriller movie Red Notice.

